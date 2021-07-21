Person of Interest and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1000 Block of 15th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the 1000 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:52 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.

A person of interest and a vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.