Delaware wildfire crew heads to Northern Rockies

FRONT ROW: From left, Jeff Wilson of Clayton, Adam Keever of Newark, Scott Veasey of Millsboro, Jim Charney of Felton, Bart Wilson of Wilmington, and Sam Topper of Maryland. BACK ROW: From left, Ben Schnatterly of Dover, Richard Brown of Rehoboth Beach, Tyler Thompson of Smyrna, Max Huhn of Wilmington, Zach Brown of Millsboro, Dylan Steinberg of Middletown, Nate Ziemecki of Philadelphia, Thomas Hairgrove of Townsend, Bradley Melson of Milford, Evan Stockley of Newark, Dave Pro of Neewark, Bill Seybold of Dover, Eddie Boyer of Ellendale, and Mark Lasocha of Dover.

SMYRNA, Del. (July 21, 20201) — Delaware’s Type 2IA wildfire crew is headed to the Northern Rockies to join the national firefighting effort. The team of 20 firefighters departed Blackbird State Forest and is traveling by ground transportation to Montana for an eventual assignment in that region. This is the crew’s first assignment of 2021. Last year, Delaware sent a 20-person crew to fight blazes in Arizona and California. Delaware’s team is a mix of veterans and rookies, drawn from both public agencies and the private sector, who completed their certification by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

The National Interagency Fire Center raised its National Fire Preparedness Level to 5—its highest level—due to a large increase in wildfire activity fueled by prolonged heat and drought across the West. The Northern Rockies geographic area (which includes Idaho and Montana) is the most active region and also at PL 5. More than 4,250 personnel are currently assigned to fight fires in the Northern Rockies region. There were 102 aircraft, 88 fire crews, and 377 engines, and a total of 3,980 personnel as of 7/21.

After four days of travel, the crew will complete a planned 14-day assignment before returning to the First State.