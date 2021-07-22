Hy-Hybrid Energy's 2nd International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021) will be held in a Hybrid Style

It was very clear to see the huge interest at IHAC 2020 while ‘discussing hydrogen in air’. Let’s aim to meet in person at IHAC 2021 to further exchange the dialogues on this very emerging topic.” — Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy, UK based leading fuel cell services provider and the organizer of the world's first International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020) is pleased to announce that this year's (2nd) International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2021) will be held in a Hybrid Style, i.e. offering the participants a possibility to join the event either on-site or virtually. The event is planned to be held in Glasgow, Scotland on 2nd September 2021.

Last year, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy took the initiative to set up the world's first international platform dedicated to hydrogen aviation (IHAC), gathering leading aviation experts to discuss the role of hydrogen in aviation's decarbonisation. Hy-Hybrid Energy organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020) in 2020. The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation. Dr. Akhtar says: “It was very clear to see the huge interest at IHAC 2020 while ‘discussing hydrogen in air’. Let’s aim to meet in person at IHAC 2021 to further exchange the dialogues on this very emerging topic.”

IHAC 2021 will focus on the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits, and emerging challenges. The event is an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry and an open invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the next wave of hydrogen in aviation.

Conference Registration:

----------------------------------

Interested participants can select the suitable registration type, i.e. either participating virtually or on-site from the below link.

https://www.hy-hybrid.com/ihac2021



Conference Agenda

--------------------------

The Conference Agenda is now published and is available to download from the Conference website.

https://www.hy-hybrid.com/ihac-2021

​The International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) Standards

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IHAC 2020 (virtual) attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation. This world's first platform is expected to become the most recognized international forum, gathering leading experts from the aviation sector with a special focus on hydrogen as one of the key solutions for decarbonisation.

​Like aviation (with hydrogen addition onboard making it more challenging), we are continuously striving to set the highest standards for IHAC. We foresee the forum to emerge as one of the most prominent meeting places for the comprehensive exchange of industrial, technical & scientific information and for high-level networking. This requires everyone to follow the guidelines in order to ensure the delivery of a most successful event, discussing emerging technical breakthroughs in the hydrogen aviation industry.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production, and support both low and high temperature fuel cell technology. Last year, the Company organized the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC 2020). The conference attracted high-level international speakers as well as a global audience discussing the role of hydrogen in aviation.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com