First International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020), 3rd Sept, 2020, Virtual: Closing Remarks

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hy-Hybrid Energy- UK based leading fuel cell services provider is pleased to host the First International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2020) virtually on 3rd September 2020. The event was live-streamed from its original hosting place (i.e. pre-COVID-19 on-site hosting venue) DoubleTree By Hilton Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland, however.

During IHAC 2020, twenty excellent presentations were given by the Panellists, discussing the use of hydrogen in aviation, the associated benefits and emerging challenges. The event offered a virtual opportunity to connect with industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the role of hydrogen in aviation.

In closing remarks, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder and CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy highlighted the benefits of considering “Hydrogen Valleys at Airport” to create an entire value chain for a circular hydrogen economy. Dr. Akhtar also highlighted the role of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) in utilizing synfuel, jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). The need for further advancements in fuel cell systems development for aviation beyond 100 kW, use of reformed methanol fuel cell (Ref-MFC) systems for backup power generation at the airport terminal, consideration of phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFCs) as microgrids for heat & power generation within the terminal building, matching fuel cell operating conditions with respect to aviation environment, development of refuelling standards for aviation (compressed H2, LH2 & SAF) and safety consideration with new advancements in the fuel cell technology were the key highlights in the closing remarks presented by Dr. Akhtar.

At the end of the closing speech, the organizer offered a surprise gift to all the attendees by offering them to come to the virtual stage for a group photo session in order to commemorate the success of this great event. The event will be remembered in the history of hydrogen aviation as its first international gathering during times when the aviation sector has been hard-hit by the pandemic (COVID-19).

