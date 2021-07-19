2021-07-19 16:12:01.413 St. Louis C-Store Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

2021-07-19 16:12:01.413

St. Louis convenience store Gas Mart, located at 209 E. Grand Ave., sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the July 10 drawing.

James Norris of Godfrey, Illinois, claimed the prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on July 12.

Norris’ ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers on July 10 were 1, 5, 29, 54 and 62, with a Powerball number of 3.

In FY20, players in St. Louis City – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $53.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $3.7 million went to education programs in the city.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $161 million.