2021-07-21 15:09:39.147 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Sikeston

2021-07-21 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Sikeston

2021-07-21

Lewis Russell of Sikeston has claimed a $100,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Find $500” Scratchers game. His winning ticket was purchased at Break Time, 420 N. Main St., in Sikeston.

Find $500” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $9.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,000 top prizes.

Players in Scott County won more than $10.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes during in FY20. Retailers earned $1 million in commissions and bonuses for tickets sold, with $359,000 of Lottery proceeds going to educational programs in the county. To see all programs that benefitted in Scott County, visit MOLottery.com.

$100,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Sikeston

