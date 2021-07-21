Governor Offers Reward for Information on Guilford County Murder

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Tre'vis Rashad Hawkins, age 22.

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, Greensboro Police officers responded to a call located at 816 S. Elm Street, The Mill Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Tre'vis Rashad Hawkins suffering from a gunshot wound. Mr. Hawkins died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2022, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 336-373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

