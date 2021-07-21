Statement from Sen. Greg Razer on the Announcement of Donald Kauerauf as the New Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, today issued the following statement welcoming Donald Kauerauf as the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS):

“I wish Director Kauerauf nothing but the best as he begins to lead DHSS,” Sen. Razer said. “This position comes with an incredible amount of responsibility in helping protect the health and wellbeing of Missourians across the state. As we face a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, I look forward to working with him to promote the effectiveness and safety of vaccines that will finally put an end to this devastating pandemic.”

