Sen. Brian Williams to Host Town Hall Meeting on University of Missouri-St. Louis Campus

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, will host a town hall meeting on Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m., at the Ward E. Barnes Building on the University of Missouri-St. Louis’s campus. The Ward E. Barnes Building is located at 2993 South Drive, St. Louis, 63121.

Senator Williams is hosting this town hall to discuss potential investments of federal stimulus funding to spur economic and community development in North St. Louis County.

“It is exciting that our community is receiving federal stimulus dollars, and I believe it is important for my constituents to voice their opinions on how this money should be spent,” Sen. Williams said. “It has always been my priority to stay connected in our community and understand your thoughts and concerns about legislative issues, and these stimulus funds are no different. I would encourage you to attend this town hall meeting for more information about the federal funds and to share your ideas of the best ways to use this money.”

Please contact Sen. Williams’ office at 573-751-4106 with questions and visit Sen. Williams’ official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/williams for legislative information.