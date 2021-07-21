DHHL NEWS RELEASE: PUBLIC COMMENT SOLICITED FOR DHHL NAHA SDA REPORT

Newsroom Posted on Jul 21, 2021 in Latest News

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is seeking public comment on its Fiscal Year 2020-2021 expenditures of the Native Hawaiian Housing Plan (NHHP) and Annual Performance Report (APR) under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act (NAHASDA).

Title VIII of NAHASDA requires DHHL, as the sole recipient of Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant funds, to report annually on activities performed in the past year.

The APR reports on activities approved by the Annual Housing Plan (AHP) in June 2020. A summary of the expenditures can be reviewed below.

Fiscal Year 2020 – 2021 Expenditures by AHP Activity:

AHP 1. 2020 Capital Improvement Projects: $34,373 AHP 2. Developer Financing: $0 AHP 3. Homeowner Financing: $259,532 AHP 4. Home Assistance Program: $971,485 AHP 5. Rental Operating Subsidy: $312,500 AHP 6. Rental Vouchers: $2,970,985 AHP 7. Housing Counseling: $607,108 AHP 8. Existing Potable Water Infrastructure Improvements: $49,008

Current NAHASDA Balance: $15,582,273

Encumbered by Contract: $15,582,273

Available NAHASDA Balance: $0

A copy of the Draft 2021 Annual Performance Report in full is located on the Department’s website: dhhl.hawaii.gov/nahasda/nahasda-publications/.

Public comment is open for 30 days beginning on July 20, 2021, before being finalized and submitted to the United States Office of Housing and Urban Development by August 30, 2021.

All comments should be submitted to DHHL via e-mail to [email protected]. Comments received by the close of business on August 23, 2021, will be taken into consideration when finalizing the APR.

###