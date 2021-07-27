“Horrific” Baker Act Abuses Fought by Florida Attorney

The Florida "Baker Act" has previously caused long lasting trauma to children who were removed from school for an involuntary mental health examination without their guardian's knowledge. Recent amendments to the Florida "Baker Act" law give parents and guardians a chance to intervene before a child is involuntarily sent to a mental hospital for examination.

While amendments to the law provide greater protection for children, Florida attorney Justin Drach says there is much more work to be done.

By creating relationships with school staff, they will know who to contact in case of an emergency with your child. …[T]hey will contact you first.” — Justin Drach, Attorney at Law