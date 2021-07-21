Second Round of Overnight Work on Interstate 99 Project Announced

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

The contractor will begin overnight work on the right (travel) lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange near mile marker 80 and the on ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte at 6:00 PM Monday, July 26, with work continuing around the clock until the evening of Thursday, July 29. Night shift crews will excavate the roadway surface. Day shift crews will engage in paving operations.

While the contractor expects to complete overnight work by Thursday, the closure of the northbound travel lane will remain in effect until late August. PennDOT will issue updates before the final shift in traffic pattern in early September.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates completion on this $4.6 million job by in early September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

# # #