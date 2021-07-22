Scripps Safe Webinar Series: New DEA Mobile Addiction Treatment Regulations and Opportunities for Growing Your Practice
This webinar series will be a platform for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Practitioners to get some real concrete direction and strategies with Q&A to apply to their treatment programs.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVE THE DATE!
Mobile Transport Treatment for Mental Health and Addiction
Scripps Safe is pleased to announce it will hold a complimentary webinar Series for Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Professionals on August 5, 2021 at 1pm.
This program will be an opportunity for mental health and addiction treatment professionals to gain a greater understanding of the new DEA regulations for Mobile Addiction Treatment.
As mobile treatment gains momentum, many organizations are exploring the advantages of the opportunities and how it can help them achieve better treatment and business outcomes.
Join security and best practices process experts Dr. Frank Breve, ex DEA Agent Carlos Aquino and Rx Security Expert Chris von Zwehl as they explore the possibilities and answer the question: “How to properly implement the program to improve your patient outcomes and increase revenues?
*More information with Zoom link will follow in the coming weeks, please call (844) 472-3379 or email info@safeRx.com with any questions.
Online: Zoom
Date: August 5, 2021
Time: 1pm; ET
Brian Carr
Scripps Safe, Inc.
+1 844-472-3379
email us here
