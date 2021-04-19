Scripps Safe and FinPay host: SAMHSA Grant Funding Opportunities & Compliance Best Practices
Benefits those providing care & advocacy in Substance Abuse Disorders, Detox, Behavioral Health, Mental Health as well as CARF and NAATP certified facilities.
SAMHSA offers multiple and significant grant funding opportunities throughout the year”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripps Safe and FinPay are presenting a 45-minute complimentary webinar with Q & A on Thursday, April 22nd at 1 pm ET. Topic is on Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant funding and substance use disorder treatment best practices.
— Brian Carr
Those who are advocates and practitioners in the recovery as well as treatment settings should attend. Attending already are providers in Substance Abuse Disorders, Detox, Inpatient & Outpatient Treatment, Behavioral Health, Mental Health, Clinical Supervisors as well as centers certified with CARF and NAATP.
Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) grant funding opportunities are expanding. Learn how to utilize practices for adherence to prescription drug storage, supervision and distribution within your facility while protecting your practice. Establish and maintain an operating environment that is conducive for patient care, SAMHSA funding eligibility as well as participate in the reduction of substance abuse on America's communities.
Are you responsible for narcotics in your drug treatment/recovery or mental health facility?
Do you want to know more about funding eligibility?
How to appropriately handle the storage, custody and security of specific FDA approved medication such as buprenorphine, methadone and more.
Key Takeaways:
1. Discuss current SAMSHA funding for behavioral health and addiction centers
2, Identify best practices to secure SAMSHA funding
3. Clinical regulatory guidelines
4. Plan(s) of Action
Featured Speakers:
Chris von Zwehl
Rx Security Expert for Scripps Safe, a leading provider in narcotics storage, transportation and dispensing.
Mr. von Zwehl will discuss current funding for behavioral health and addiction centers.
Dr. Frank Breve
President and CEO at Mid Atlantic PharmaTech Consultants, Opioid Consulting Educational Solutions and Professor, Temple University Pharmacy Department.
Dr. Breve will discuss best practices for compliance to position for eligibility under SAMHSA standards of care as well as clinical regulations.
This session is not a SAMHSA funded or sponsored event. This presentation is for information purposes only. The advice provided in this webinar consists of information to instill best practices in engaging SAMHSA grant applications. Specific questions regarding SAMHSA applications and/or related funding opportunities should be directed to qualified grant writing professionals or to a SAMHSA project officer.
Brian Carr
Scripps Safe
+1 844-472-3379
brianc@scripps-safe.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn