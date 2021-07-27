ScImage Announces Cloud Install at Cardiology Consultants of Spartanburg

PICOM365 Cloud with Hemodynamics launched at CCPA

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of Cloud-centric enterprise imaging and reporting solutions, announces its partnership with Cardiology Consultants, PA of Spartanburg, SC (CCPA), a Cardiology group consisting of 14 physicians, six nurse practitioners, three office locations, and an newly opened office-based lab/ambulatory surgical center (OBL/ASC) servicing upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.

As a state of the art technology adopter, CCPA recently expanded its image management offering to embrace the Cloud-based PICOM365 solution for increased productivity, improved patient care and enhanced patient experience. When asked about the evaluation of PICOM365 with integrated hemodynamics during the development of the new center, Neil Gavel, Practice Administrator, stated, “We were so impressed by the integrated system [ScImage’s PICOM365 Cloud and Fysicon’s (a Canon Company) QMAPP Hemodynamics], we replaced our entire imaging and structured reporting workflow across both the practice and lab environments and are already seeing the benefits.”

CCPA’s new lab features a fixed C-arm and performs a full complement of PCI and peripheral vascular procedures, along with another dedicated procedure room for TEE’s and ablations, and 5 pre/post-op bays, each equipped with QMAPP patient monitoring solutions. “PICOM365 Cloud serves as the backbone of our lab,” continued Mr. Gavel, “Connecting all the disparate devices used in the procedure room and linking it all though an interface to our Centricity EHR for an order-driven workflow, DICOM Modality Worklist, and results back to the patient’s record in the EHR, which includes a link to the images stored in PICOM365 Cloud for easy access from within the patient’s chart.”

“But it was more than just the lab workflow that caught our attention. The Cloud is a game changer as it offers all kinds of benefits to include anywhere, anytime access to reading and full structured reporting of both our non-invasive and invasive imaging studies performed across the lab and the practice,” concluded Mr. Gavel.

CCPA’s Cloud-centric workflow includes also includes integrated post-processing for nuclear cardiac studies. “ScImage recognizes the critical nature of both clinical as well as professional efficiency required from a comprehensive cardiology PACS, and we kept physicians’ needs at the forefront when developing our zero-footprint solution for viewing and reporting cases from any computer in the hospital, office, home or while traveling,” said Sai Raya, Ph.D., ScImage’s Founder and CEO. “CCPA’s configuration highlights the benefits of a Cloud solution; from hemodynamics to post processing, PICOM365 Cloud pulls it all together.”



About ScImage

Founded in 1993, ScImage remains a private, customer-first company with a mission to provide innovative enterprise imaging solutions to the healthcare industry. ScImage’s unique single-database PICOM365 enterprise platform delivers end-to-end imaging workflow for Cardiology, Radiology, Women’s Health, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology and more. Scalable from a single physician practice to a multi-hospital enterprise, PICOM365 is customizable and can be delivered on-premise, in the Cloud, or as a hybrid. The perfect synchrony created between on-site and Cloud resources allows PICOM365 to provide secure VPN-less image exchange solutions among legacy silo systems, Cloud users, and various EHR systems. Learn more at www.scimage.com.

About Cardiology Consultants of Spartanburg

Cardiology Consultants, PA of Spartanburg, SC is a cardiology group consisting of 14 MD’s, 6 Nurse Practitioners, 3 office locations, and a newly opened OBL/ASC servicing Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina since 1972. Cardiology Consultants has developed close associations with Spartanburg Medical Center, Pelham Medical Center, and Spartanburg Medical Center Mary Black Campus to bring sophisticated care and technology close to home, in an environment that is comfortable and accessible.

In addition to the comprehensive evaluation of a patient’s cardiovascular system, Cardiology Consultants’ services also include preventative, diagnostic and therapeutic cardiology. We may also serve as consultants to primary care physician, evaluating medical conditions while primary care physicians supervise the ongoing treatment. In every case cardiology Consultants strives to deliver the most advanced care available in the efficient and personal manner. Learn more at https://www.ccpamd.com/.