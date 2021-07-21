» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Qu...

Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilts on display at Pomme de Terre State Park July 27 - 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 21, 2021 – Pomme de Terre State Park staff invites the public to stop by and view the Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilts beginning Tuesday, July 27 through Thursday, July 29. Missouri State Parks staff and volunteers created two quilts to tell a visual story of Missouri for its bicentennial commemoration. The quilts will be on display at the park office during the following times:

Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 - 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 - 4 p.m. and from 6 – 7 p.m. at the public meeting at the Pittsburg campground amphitheater Thursday, July 29, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 - 4 p.m.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Pomme de Terre State Park is located at 23451 Park Entrance Road in Pittsburg. For more information about the event, call the park at 417-852-4291.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

