New Powerful Eco-Friendly Deodorizing Product from Satellite Industries

— Doug Loebertmann, Vice President, Deodorizer Division
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosen guidelines, large gatherings and public events are on the rise. This has caused a boom in the events market, and sanitation equipment providers are renting and servicing more portable restrooms, handwash stations, and restroom trailers than ever before. In the wake of COVID-19, new servicing and cleaning standards have been set in place, requiring sanitation equipment operators to provide more and better service to maintain high levels of safety, hygiene, and comfort. Additional cleaning and service means portable restroom operators require more, powerful, eco-friendly deodorizers.

Satellite Industries has responded to this need with a revolutionary new packet product that does not contain hazardous materials, has a long-lasting lavender fragrance or deep blue color – ECO Blue. Safe-T-Fresh, the deodorizer division of Satellite Industries, leads this product development and distribution.

Eco Blue’s patented malodor control technology eliminates the chemical process most current deodorizers use, by naturally absorbing malodors. Eco Blue is biocide and bacteria-free making it fully biodegradable and treatment plant-friendly. Safe-T-Fresh’s new Eco Blue will provide a worry-free week of service and refreshing lavender scent, at any temperature. Some features of Eco Blue included:

o FDA class approved food grade product (safest, most eco-friendly)
o Biocide free
o Worldwide compliance
o Prevents the odor-causing bacteria

Eco Blue is intended for use as a deodorizing product for the portable restroom, RV, motor coach, boat, and plumbing-related industries.
Satellite Industries is a sanitation equipment manufacturer, in business since 1958. A family-owned company specializing in the design and manufacturing of portable restrooms and handwash stations, vacuum trucks, restroom trailers, and deodorizers. Satellite now provides products to portable restroom operators in over 120 countries around the world.

Joseph Hummel
Satellite Industries
+1 800-883-1123
email us here
