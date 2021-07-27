Dolese Recognized for Plant Safety Initiative
Oklahoma plants receive top honors from national industry associationsOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSURICA wishes to congratulate Dolese Bros. Co. for receiving the most prestigious annual safety award from the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NMRCA) Think First Safety Contest, as well as the National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) and Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) Safety Awards program.
The NRMCA contest aims to promote safe practices at ready-mix concrete plants across the country while also recognizing plants with excellent safety records. 27 Dolese plants across Oklahoma received top honors.
“We couldn’t be more excited to congratulate Dolese Bros. Co. on this wonderful achievement," said Dillon Rosenhamer, Construction Practice Leader at INSURICA. "Their dedication to offering a safe work environment for their employees is truly best in class. Congratulations from all of us on the INSURICA team for this national recognition!”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)/Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Incident Rate for the ready-mix concrete sector is used to determine the winning facilities. Plants that have an incidence rate that is less than the national norm are recognized. Gold, Silver, and Bronze are the three levels of the “Excellence in Safety Awards”.
The Oklahoma City Dolese Block Plant was also awarded a Platinum Award by the NCMA/ICPI Safety Awards program.
The Platinum Award is the highest level of single-year achievement and is given to facilities with an OSHA incidence rate (IR) of zero recordable injuries.
To learn more about Dolese, visit www.dolese.com.
About Dolese
Dolese Bros. Co. traces its roots to the days before statehood. Originally established to furnish quarried rock for railroad construction, Dolese has since developed into a full-service construction supply and material operation, employing more than 1,000 people in Oklahoma.
The company's plants and quarries produce more than concrete, sand, crushed stone, and concrete block products – Dolese provides our customers with innovative solutions that help them build our region's homes, communities, and infrastructure. From individual homeowners to large industrial contractors, our customers rely on Dolese to fulfill their building needs.
From humble beginnings to today's operation spanning more than 60 facilities across two states, Dolese Bros. Co. remains focused on the same principles that have been guiding the company for more than 100 years – a dedication to service and quality at a fair price.
About INSURICA
Placing over $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 40 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 24th largest privately held independent agency in the country.
INSURICA employs more than 600 colleagues in 31 offices located throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, and California. We are constantly looking to expand our network with partners who bring additional value and expertise to the enterprise and our clients.
Our focus on finding quality and experienced partners, coupled with the resources of Assurex Global positions INSURICA as one of the preeminent insurance brokerages in the country and further emphasizes our customer pledge that we “Specialize in You.”
