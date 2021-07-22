WTIA secures Special Mandate to Identify Partners & Support in the Success of the CAPUIDC Program by DR Congo President

The WTIA & CAPUIDC Collaboration Agreement The Signing in Kinshasa The Team CAPUIDC Logo WTIA Logo

GOMBE, KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO, July 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WTIA Chairman Keun-Young Kim and Philippe NGWALA MALEMBA , Special Advisor to the President today signed an official "Collaboration Agreement" to bring strategic partners to support the CAPUIDC in the materialization of the Integrated Emergency Community Development Program (PUIDC) as initiated by the President Democratic Republic of Congo.The Collaboration Agreement will focus on key areas under the "Emergency Community Development Program Unit or CAPUIDC as it is called in DR Congo. some key points covered in the agreement as(1) Amalgamate all the urgent actions of the President of the Republic intended for the rapid improvement of the living conditions of the population.(2) Arrange high-level contacts and dialogue on behalf of the President of the Republic and mobilize donors / investors capable of working in collaboration with this specially created Unit in order to promote on a large scale the socio-economic development of grassroots communities.(3) Corroborate the mobilization of the necessary funds at local and international level for the implementation of the Integrated Emergency Community Development Program and subsequent projects.WTIA has a knowledge program to assist partner countries in formulating and implementing national development programs based on Korea's economic development experience said Chairman Keun-Young Kim, WTIAThe WTIA consortium is also equipped to raise necessary funds to finance the integrated emergency program of community development, who has already identified projects to be carried out in the twenty-six provinces of Democratic Republic of The Congo to boost community development. This agreement was the victory lap won by the Consortium in the almost month long stay during this visit.WTIA proposed to support projects in* Forest management, the establishment of local wood processing factories, access to carbon credit while taking cognizance of green energies.* Set up mineral processing factories in the Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure added value to local economy and the artisanal miners too.* New information and communication technologies which would notably benefit of educating young people through National Development Centers using state-of-the-art high-speed internet access provided by SMFI (a WTIA Consortium) member* Draw up a plan to build and invest in energy using J.O.Engineering - powered by Hyundai Packaged Power Solutions and the mobilization of their specialized partners, to compensate for the energy deficit in industries and finally to light up every household across the entire country.The purpose of this Collaboration Agreement is to determine the possibilities of a partnership and define the framework for collaboration between the parties while specifying the activities to be carried out and the practical modalities of their effective realization said Philippe NGWALA MALEMBA, Special Adviser to The President

