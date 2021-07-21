DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Chair Ailā Statement on Increased Water Allocation

Newsroom Posted on Jul 21, 2021 in Latest News

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. has issued a statement on the Commission on Water Resource Management’s unanimous decision to accept the Department of Hawaiian Home Land’s (DHHL) Water Use Permit Application, which increases the Department’s Hoʻolehua Water System pumping allocation to 595,000 gallons per day.

“We are grateful for the Water Commission’s unanimous approval of our permit and their renewed acknowledgment that our water rights are a protected Public Trust use of water. This action will allow us to bring water to existing and new homesteaders while maintaining deliveries to critical island services that benefit all residents. We thank the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the many beneficiaries for their supportive testimony. While long-awaited, this effort clears one of the many barriers the Department has faced in developing new homestead lots on Molokaʻi.”

DHHL is currently a year into a two year, $37 million capital improvement project to upgrade the 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System. Enhancements to the system will include the installation of a 200,000-gallon storage tank, upgrades to automation systems, a new warehouse, and a new emergency generator diesel fuel tank. Other improvements involve new paved roads and fencing, along with the repair and replacement of existing tanks, pumps, transmission mains, laterals, valves, and hydrants.

The Hoʻolehua Water System serves over 2,400 customers, including approximately 500 homesteads in Hoʻolehua-Palaʻau, Kalamaʻula, and Moʻomomi. Water from this system also provides service to the post office, schools, and the airport.

The Department maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

