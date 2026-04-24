DLNR News Release – HOLOMUA MARINE INITIATIVE LAUNCHES ON BIG ISLAND IN MAY, April 23, 2026
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA
RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
ACTING CHAIRPERSON
HOLOMUA MARINE INITIATIVE LAUNCHES ON BIG ISLAND IN MAY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 23, 2026
HILO, Hawaiʻi – Big Island residents are invited to attend one of seven talk story sessions in May where the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) will be seeking community input on how best to manage the island’s marine resources.
The discussions are part of DAR’s effort to expand the Holomua Marine Initiative, a program that works to ensure local knowledge is guiding marine resource management decision making. The initiative brings fishers, cultural practitioners and other community representatives together with scientists and resource managers to collaboratively develop island-scale management actions that improve nearshore resources.
Talk story sessions are scheduled from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.):
- May 5, 2026: Kapa‘au at Kohala Intergenerational Center
- May 6, 2026: Pa‘auilo at Pa‘auilo Park Gymnasium Annex
- May 12, 2026: Hilo at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale
- May 14, 2026: Pāhoa at Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility
- May 19, 2026: Nāʻālehu at Nāʻālehu Community Center
- May 20, 2026: Captain Cook at Yano Hall
- May 21, 2026: Kailua-Kona at Hawai‘i Big Game Fishing Club
To attend one of the upcoming meetings, interested persons are asked to RSVP at:
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/rsvp-for-holomua-talk-story/
“This effort builds on the Maui pilot process, which is entering its final planning phase,” said DAR Ecosystem Program Manager Luna Kekoa. “Public input is vital, as local and traditional knowledge will ensure that while the initiative continues to expand, it remains flexible enough to address the distinct needs of Hawai‘i Island.”
Through this initiative, a community-nominated Island Navigation Team of residents will work with DAR to draft an island-based management proposal that supports sustainable harvesting and healthy reefs. Input on the team’s formation, along with community concerns and priorities, will be gathered during the talk story sessions.
“Each island is unique and we need to make sure this process reflects that,” said West Hawai‘i Aquatic Biologist Chris Teague. “On Hawaiʻi Island, the coastline, the reefs and how people fish or otherwise interact with the ocean all vary from place to place.
“Holomua continues to prioritize transparency and collaboration as it works to ensure healthy marine ecosystems and abundant nearshore resources that allow the people of Hawai‘i to enjoy coastal waters, support livelihoods and feed our families,” Teague added.
East Hawai‘i Aquatic Biologist Ryan Okano shared, “Often families that fish know the most about the fisheries and the place of their practice. We aspire to incorporate their input to develop our plan in an effort sustain our communities for generations to come.”
The talk story sessions are the first step of five phases in the Holomua Marine Initiative planning process that incorporates community feedback every step of the way.
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RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
Holomua Marine Initiative website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/holomua/
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