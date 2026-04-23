Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Signs Bill to Honor Brother Dutton of Kalaupapa
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS LEGISLATION RECOGNIZING THE WORK OF BROTHER JOSEPH DUTTON OF MOLOKAʻI
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 23, 2026
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today signed into law Act 4, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2026, (Senate Bill 2256), establishing April 27 of each year as “Brother Joseph Dutton Day.” The measure honors and recognizes the extraordinary life and humanitarian contributions of Brother Joseph Dutton, whose decades of service at Kalaupapa left a lasting impact on Hawaiʻi’s history.
“As State Senator representing Molokaʻi, this recognition is deeply meaningful to our community,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini). “Brother Joseph Dutton stood alongside the people of Kalaupapa during one of the most difficult chapters in our history, bringing care, dignity and hope to those who needed it most. Establishing April 27 as Brother Joseph Dutton Day ensures that his legacy and the strength and resilience of Kalaupapa will continue to be honored for generations to come.”
“As we honor the legacy of Brother Dutton and his history of service, selflessness and compassion, it’s something we can carry forward as we strive — as elected officials, as individuals and as members of the public — to be our better selves and to lend a helping hand to those around us, especially those in need,” said House Committee on Culture and Arts Chair Jeanne Kapela. “I also want to thank the incredible advocates who helped bring this bill to the finish line.”
“For 44 years Joseph Dutton was an important member of the Kalaupapa community, embracing aloha and compassion in giving of his life of service to the patients living during challenging times,” said Dr. Maria Devera, board president of the Joseph Dutton Guild. “It is fitting that we take time to recall and honor that life of service and take a moment and reflect on our call to service.”
Kalaupapa remains a place of deep historical and cultural importance, where the resilience of patients and the dedication of caregivers like Brother Joseph Dutton continue to resonate.
Video of the bill signing can be seen here.
Photos of the bill signing ceremony, courtesy Office of the Governor, are available here.The slide deck presented at today’s Brother Joseph Dutton bill signing can be found here.
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