Months-Long Investigation Leads to Arrest of Road Rage Suspect on Drive-By Shooting, Drug and Child Abuse Charges

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Maricopa Criminal Targeting Unit detectives arrested 29-year-old Adrian F. Gonzalez and executed a search warrant at his Mesa residence.

Gonzalez was under investigation following a road rage shooting which occurred on January 21, 2021, on the Loop 101 and Ray Road. During the incident, Gonzalez attempted to collide with another vehicle, then fired shots at the victim vehicle. Fortunately, nobody was injured in this incident.

Throughout the course of the months-long investigation that followed, detectives observed Gonzalez engaging in behavior consistent with drug sales, including hand-to-hand transactions. While serving the search warrant at Gonzalez’s Mesa residence on July 15th, detectives seized several firearms, one pound of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl pills, heroin, cocaine, Xanax and suboxone from the home. The narcotics were found in a location accessible to his two-year-old child.

Gonzalez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including:

Drive-by shooting

Possession of dangerous drugs

Possession of dangerous drugs for sale

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession of narcotic drugs for sale

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misconduct with a weapon

Endangerment

Child Abuse

The AZDPS SWAT Team, Career Criminal Unit and Highway Patrol Division assisted with the operation.