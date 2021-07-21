Aerospace Companies Announce New Location in Downtown Upland, Indiana
NSL an Aerospace Manufacturer of Small Satellites, and NSE are expanding to a new location in Upland, Indiana.UPLAND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOINT PRESS RELEASE
NearSpace Launch Inc (NSL) an Aerospace Manufacturer of Small Satellites, and NearSpace Education 501c3 (NSE), a STEM non-profit are expanding their efforts this week and developing a new location in Downtown Upland, Indiana at 79 E. Railroad St. The building will officially open for business in early 2022 and tours will be planned during opening weeks.
Founders Dr. Hank Voss and Jeff Dailey expressed enthusiasm about the new location on July 12th, 2021, stating the NSL team is excited to innovate and manufacture in Upland and continue to invest and expand in Grant County. They are also thankful for the Town of Uplands support during this process. NSL will counite to operate out of current locations within the local area until renovation is completed.
Jay Ross, Upland Chamber of Commerce Treasure, shares, “On behalf of the whole Ross family (previous owners of buildings), we are very excited about the purchase of our downtown buildings by TenBoom LLC and the opportunity it brings for downtown revitalization, and new business ventures. We have been in business, in downtown for many years representing many business, and grateful that the buildings will remain and not taken off the tax roll. It is reassuring that Matt Voss has the same vision for the future of Upland as we have.”
NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) has flown 600+ satellites and subsystems in space over the past five years. Also, builders of Indian’s and Iowa’s first satellites. NSL preforms research and manufactures ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and Globalstar enabled communication systems (EyeStar radios) for a variety of commercial, governmental, and educational applications. Further questions please contact Matthew Voss at mattvoss@nearspacelaunch.com
NearSpace Education (NSE) seeks to support the education of next generation of professionals, researchers and space scientists through innovative educational programs. Further questions please contract Brandon Pearson, STEM Coordinator at brandonpearson@nearspaceeducation.org
Upland Based Real Estate developer and owner is overseeing the renovations of NSL and NSE new locations. Email TenBoomllc@gmail.com for further information about other Downtown Upland locations available.
