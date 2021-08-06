ATELIER Playa Mujeres obtained a special mention in the list released by Travel+Leisure magazine, based on annual awards

ATELIER Playa Mujeres obtained a special mention in the list released by Travel+Leisure magazine, based on the Loved by Guests 2021 annual awards of Hotels.com

It is an honor to be included in the ‘10 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Mexico’ as part of the "Loved by Guests" 2021 awards program of Hotels.com and publicized by prestigious Travel+Leisure magazine.” — Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCúN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, an “All-Suites Luxury Resort” operated by ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel chain recognized for its Handcrafted Hospitality® concept, announced that it has been included in the list of the “10 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Mexico”, released by the Hotels.com website.

In a related matter, and to support travelers in selecting touristic resorts that allow for enchanting vacations, the prestigious Travel+Leisure magazine recommends the best hotels in the country, based on comments by customers that participated in the “Loved by Guests” 2021 awards program of Hotels.com.

Specifically, in the case of ATELIER Playa Mujeres, guest comments focused on its consumer centers that offer delicious menus and on its Nuup Spa, an innovative wellness center of 3,600 m2 (38,750 sq mt), with gym, 18 massage cabins, hydrotherapy circuit, and relaxation lounges; as well as on its privileged location surrounded by lush vegetation and wondrous Caribbean vistas, alongside a fabulous golf course designed by Greg Norman.

In parallel, boutique resort ÓLEO Cancun Playa was also recognized by the “Loved by Guests” 2021 awards program, obtaining a special mention under the “Best All-inclusive” category. Guests highlighted an outstanding experience while enjoying the hotel’s minimalist luxury and pleasant living areas with avant-garde design, as well as its magnificent location in one of the best beaches in Cancun’s Hotel Zone.

“It is an honor to be included in the ‘10 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Mexico’ as part of the ‘Loved by Guests’ 2021 awards program of Hotels.com and publicized by prestigious Travel+Leisure magazine. For ATELIER de Hoteles guest comments and recommendations are of utmost importance, as they attest to the quality of our facilities and services, and to the effort, commitment, and hard work of our Arteleros” stated Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres is an innovative and luxurious 5+ star all-inclusive resort, for adults 16 years and above, where guests enjoy a totally innovative experience of luxury, intertwined with art, nature, and relaxation.

In turn, ÓLEO Cancun Playa is a unique 4+ star all-inclusive boutique resort, characterized by an atmosphere of minimalist luxury, which provides the innovative ÓLEO Artist Service® that pampers guests with unique services immediately upon arrival.

Regarding health and safety measures for guests, ATELIER de Hoteles has put in place its distinctive Shielded Vacations protocol. To learn more about the actions implemented by this program, please visit the following website: https://atelierdehoteles.com.mx/shielded-vacations.

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and ground-breaking Mexican hotel chain founded in 2015, with contemporary Mexican art setting it apart and acting as the common denominator in its concepts, which include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles offers in its four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO and MET, relaxed luxury with the highest service standards in its properties, currently located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancun, Quintana Roo, and with openings planned in the near future in the most important beach and business destinations in Mexico