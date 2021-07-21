» News » 2021 » Thousand Hills State Park hosts Lt. Governor Mike ...

Thousand Hills State Park hosts Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe pancake breakfast and park office ribbon cutting July 27

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 21, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to join Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe for a complimentary pancake breakfast and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new park office at Thousand Hills State Park on Tuesday, July 27. Lt. Governor Kehoe will be serving breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Campground 1 on campsite #15. The ribbon cutting will begin at 10 a.m. at the new park office.

The ribbon cutting celebrates the completion of the new park office, replacing the former park office that was destroyed by fire on July 7, 2016. Along with all park files, computers and maintenance tools, three park vehicles were lost to the fire. After deciding to move the new office location to the corner of Highway 157 and Big Loop Road, construction was completed by the in-house Missouri State Parks northern construction team. The new office will serve as a central location for all park visitors.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. For more information about the meeting, please contact the Thousand Hills State Park office at 660-665-6995.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###