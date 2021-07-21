Representative Jacey Jetton Accepting TASSP Nomination Applications

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey

07/21/2021

AUSTIN - The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) is now accepting nominations for the 2021-2022 academic year. The TASSP supports students committed to their education and service.

The TASSP encourages students to complete a baccalaureate degree and become a member of one of these organizations: • Texas Army National Guard • Texas Air National Guard • Texas State Guard • United States Coast Guard • United States Merchant Marine • Commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States

To be selected as a TASSP recipient, certain eligibility criteria must be met, including being nominated by a state representative, state senator, the Lieutenant Governor, or the Governor. For more information about the program and eligibility visit: https://www.highered.texas.gov/ . Selected students will be awarded up to $10,000.

"TASSP is a wonderful opportunity for students who are committed to serving our country while also wanting to advance their education to receive support from the state. I encourage Texas students who meet the requirements to apply and reach out to their local state legislator to learn more about this program," said Rep. Jetton.

Representative Jetton's office will accept applications through August 6, 2021. Those interested in applying should send a resume and cover letter to wendi.lojo@house.texas.gov.

Contact Info