Craft Beverage Sector Looking to Expand Services After Challenging Pandemic
Flight Food and Beverage Partners has Resources and Expertise to Help Businesses Grow Post-COVID
From new product choices to innovative services and technology, B.C. brands are poised to take a market leadership position both at home and beyond.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey of B.C. craft brewers and distillers, conducted by Flight Food and Beverage Partners, indicates that the pandemic negatively impacted business. However, the future of the craft beverage sector is filled with optimism. Of survey respondents:
• 61% saw their sales decrease since the start of COVID.
• 60% have plans to grow their business.
• 44% are looking for investment partners to help fund growth.
Following 18 months of tremendous uncertainty and challenges, B.C.-based Flight Food and Beverage Partners is predicting a period of sustained growth in the Food and Craft Beverage sectors and has the resources to help companies expand their products and services.
“B.C. is full of amazing established and upcoming brands with tremendous potential,” said Dana Sissons, Partner at Flight Food and Beverage Partners. “During COVID, we have seen many businesses reprioritize their capital and pivot their focus to better meet consumer needs and stay afloat. The good news is the post-COVID era is full of opportunity as businesses look for the necessary resources to fuel this growth.”
Flight is an investment company focused on established yet emerging businesses with growth potential, sustainable competitive advantage, and the potential for them to become a market leader.
“Consumer confidence and interest in high-quality, craft-oriented products is taking off,” added Sissons. “From new product choices to innovative services and technology, B.C. brands are poised to take a market leadership position both at home and beyond. Our team at Flight has significant experience in growing companies and the resources to make it happen. We have a deep passion for the sector and are looking for companies we can help on their path to success.”
Flight has currently invested in several companies. Most recently, Flight added OLE Cocktail Co to its partner roster. OLE has entered the extremely popular ready-to-drink market with premium tequila cocktails – an untapped area in B.C. and Alberta. By working with Flight, OLE has been able to bring their products to consumers in liquor stores across Alberta and British Columbia with initial sales exceeding forecasts.
"Early on, we prioritized strategic relationships. Flight Partners’ advice and network is playing a key role in our ongoing growth and success," said Jason Byrne, Co-Founder at Ole Cocktail Co.
Flight is actively looking to work with established breweries and distilleries. With a growing roster of companies and resources, Flight is positioned to benefit emerging craft businesses while also providing investors with a diverse portfolio.
ABOUT FLIGHT FOOD AND BEVERAGE PARTNERS
Flight Food and Beverage Partners is an investment company focused on acquiring and investing in consumer companies in the rapidly growing food and adult beverage sectors. Flight invests in companies with developed products and services that need assistance in growing to the next level. Flight provides access to capital, business guidance, deep networks of contacts and go-to-market resources including marketing, production, and distribution.
