Update on Route 6 Work in Port Allegany

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on a Route 6 road work project in Port Allegany.

Since March, crews have been working on the east end of the project from Arnold Street to Mill Street to install new traffic signals.

With that work complete, crews are now working along the same stretch of road to install additional drainage and then pave. It is likely that drivers will encounter alternating traffic patterns enforced by roadway flaggers. Short travel delays should be expected.

In 2020, PennDOT worked on the west end of the project between Route 155 and Arnold Street at the Sheetz store. Work included ADA ramps, new sidewalk in the areas of the ADA ramps, ditch cleaning, driveway improvements, installation of traffic signal foundations, and pipe cleaning.

IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA is the contractor on this $1.3 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Completion of the project is expected by November.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

