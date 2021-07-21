PennDOT Announces Job Fairs Throughout Northwest Region

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a series of job fairs throughout the District 1 northwest region in the coming weeks.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available. District employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume.

PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of positions in various counties throughout the region, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians.

Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov.

Open house job fairs will be held from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the following locations:

• August 11 – Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street, Mercer;

• August 18 – Erie County Maintenance Facility, 9031 Peach Street, Waterford;

• August 19 – Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin;

• August 25 – Crawford County Maintenance Facility, 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville; and

• September 1 – Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 US Route, Warren.

The job fairs are open to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special accommodations are requested to contact the PennDOT District 1 office at 814-678-7114 prior to a week before the event you would like to attend.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

