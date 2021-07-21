Lydonia Technologies Acquires ProcessDX

Acquisition increases Lydonia’s market leading capabilities and national coverage

NEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies Inc., the leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions announced the acquisition of ProcessDX, an Orange County, California based RPA solutions provider.

Kevin Scannell, Lydonia Technologies CEO stated, “Lydonia Technologies is singular in our focus to help customers achieve transformative outcomes by leveraging automation technologies in a unique and accelerated manner. With ProcessDX joining the Lydonia family, we will be able to help more customers, especially in the financial services Industry, realize these outcomes by leveraging the ProcessDX team’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry.”

Founded in 2018, ProcessDX, a privately held division of Libera Associates, LLC, provides automation solutions to numerous financial services organizations primarily in the western US.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ProcessDX team to Lydonia,” said Michael Bent, Chief Financial Officer at Lydonia Technologies. “As the market continues to evolve, we will continue to explore strategic combinations that allow us to expand our reach and extend our value proposition in this rapidly growing market. Customers today desire a world class customer experience and relevant industry knowledge from their business partners. ProcessDX adds to Lydonia’s unique and differentiated capabilities on both fronts.”

The transaction has been finalized and is expected to be accretive to Lydonia’s fiscal 2021 financial results.

Lydonia Technologies Inc. is a Boston based, national solutions provider that enables customers to accelerate their transformation by harnessing the power of automation. We are a proud recipient of UiPath’s 2020, Americas Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com

