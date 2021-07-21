Glen Raven Selects Warren County for Major Expansion

Glen Raven, Inc., a leading provider of innovative performance textiles with widely recognized brands including Sunbrella® and Dickson®, will create 205 new jobs as it expands its Custom Fabrics operations in Warren County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest up to $82 million in Norlina.

“Companies that already do business in rural North Carolina know the advantages of communities like Warren County,” said Governor Cooper. “Glen Raven’s experience here provides the confidence they need that our workforce, transportation systems and business climate will best support this next phase of growth for their company.”

“Ever since Glen Raven was founded in the great state of North Carolina in 1880, we’ve invested in our communities and have celebrated many accomplishments together,” said Leib Oehmig, chief executive officer at Glen Raven, Inc. “We look forward to building on this legacy as we further grow and strengthen both Warren County and Glen Raven for the future.”

Once the projects’ new jobs are in place, the local region will see a more than $6.5 million payroll impact in the community, each and every year. Glen Raven’s new jobs offer competitive pay and will yield an average salary that is above the average wage of Warren County of $30,494.

“Manufacturers like Glen Raven are key economic engines in the rural parts of our state,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s continued focus on talent and workforce development means companies in communities large and small will find the skilled workers they need to succeed.”

A performance-based grant of $1,000,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Glen Raven Custom Fabrics’ expansion in Warren County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Glen Raven supports our community with good jobs and economic vitality,” said N.C. Representative Terry Garrison. “We welcome this important new expansion in Norlina.”

“There’s no greater testimonial to our region’s strength as a business location than when a local company expands,” said N.C. Senator Ernestine Bazemore. “These new jobs and this major investment will have a robust economic impact on Warren County as well as the lives of communities in this region for generations to come.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy and Warren County.

About Glen Raven, Inc.:

Founded in 1880, Glen Raven, Inc. is a family-owned company with a portfolio of global businesses built around category-leading brands. The company has three divisions: Glen Raven Custom Fabrics with flagship brands Sunbrella® and Dickson®; Glen Raven Technical Fabrics with GlenGuard®, Strata™ and Glen Raven Logistics®; and Trivantage®, one of the nation’s largest business-to-business distributors for the awning, marine, upholstery and shade sail industries. Glen Raven, Inc. is a leader in the upholstery, marine, technical shading, automotive, military, geotextile, and protective work wear markets and operates national distribution and logistics subsidiaries.

Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., Glen Raven, Inc. has locations in 23 countries across six continents and product sales into more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit glenraven.com/.

About Glen Raven Custom Fabrics:

A division of Glen Raven, Inc., Glen Raven Custom Fabrics manufactures a host of textiles for a variety of markets including awning, marine, furniture, protective, military and more. As a leader in the industry, Glen Raven is trusted to deliver compelling design, innovative products and exceptional quality.

The company’s flagship brand, Sunbrella®, is well known and respected by consumers and has provided customers with a beautiful, durable fabric that has revolutionized the shade, marine and furniture markets since 1961.

Headquartered in the United States, Glen Raven Custom Fabrics has multiple production facilities in the U.S. as well as facilities in Europe and Asia to serve the global market. The largest of these is in Anderson, S.C., and is vertically integrated to include yarn spinning, fabric weaving and finishing capabilities, and third-party-certified test facilities where Sunbrella and other fabrics undergo rigorous testing and extensive quality control to exceed industry standards. The site also houses the company’s main distribution center.