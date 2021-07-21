Industry Speakers & Presentations at SMi’s Counter UAS Technology 2021 released
SMi Group reports: hear from industry experts at the Counter UAS Technology conference this DecemberLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce the launch of the Counter UAS Technology 2021 conference convening on 6th and 7th December in Arlington, USA. This conference will give delegates the chance to hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS.
Brand new to SMi's portfolio, this two-day event will focus on the very latest C-UAS technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of hostile drones.
Interested parties can register at: www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR2ein – register by 30th September 2021 to save £100.
SMi have released a snapshot of the presentations and speakers that will be featured at this conference. Below is an exclusive look into who will be attending the Counter UAS Technology conference:
Day One:
•Ms. Nicole Thomas, Division Chief For Strategy and Policy, Joint C-SUAS Office, US DoD will be presenting on: “JCO Keynote Welcoming Address: Developing and Implementing a Force-Wide Framework For Counter-Small UAS Technology”
•Lieutenant Colonel Clifford M. Piernick, Deputy Director, Defensive Base Operations Division, United States Air Force will be presenting on: “Protecting Key USAF Base Operations From Drone Disruption and Threats”
Day Two:
•Lieutenant Colonel Manfred Stangl, Desk Officer Ground Based Air Defence and All Arms Air Defence, German Air Force Command, Luftwaffe HQ will be presenting on: “Protecting Mobile Forces Against UAS: Future Ground Based Air Defence”
•Mr DJ Smith, Technical Surveillance Agent, High Tech Crimes Division/Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Virginia State Police will be presenting on: “Virginia State Police C-UAS Update: Identifying and Engaging with UAS Threats Across the State”
The Counter UAS Technology conference is the perfect opportunity for delegates to meet and network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks.
See the two-day agenda here, with the full speaker line-up: www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR2ein
6th – 7th December 2021
Arlington, USA
www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR2ein
