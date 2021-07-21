Statement from AG Yost on Passage of the VOCA Fix Act

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the passage of the Victims of Crime Act Fix by the U.S. Senate:

“This is the due bill for justice — one I've been pushing to get paid. This is a good day for the victims of crime,” Yost said. “The next step is to stop the violent crime in our streets, which has been exacerbated by anti-police politicians and policies. The best victims-of-crime program is a professional, community-based police force that’s allowed to be proactive.

“Until then, this federal law will help repair some of the rips in our social fabric.”

Restoring VOCA funding is something AG Yost began asking Congress for nearly a year ago.

