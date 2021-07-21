For Immediate Release: July 20, 2021

Contact: Senator Moon, 573-751-1480

Senator Mike Moon and Rep. Brian Seitz to Host Town Hall Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY – Senator Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, announces he will host a town hall meeting with Rep. Brian Seitz on July 26 at 6:00 p.m., at the God and Country Theater in Branson.

“I look forward to meeting with the wonderful people of the 29th Senatorial District to discuss several different issues affecting our state – Critical Race Theory and COVID vaccine mandates and passports are only a few of the topics to be touched on,” said Sen. Moon. “This is an important time in the history of our state, and now more than ever, we need citizens to be active in the legislative process. Ultimately, an informed electorate is the strongest safeguard of our freedom.”

The event will feature numerous performances, including the Branson High School Chamber Choir, Bobby Allynn and Talia Tinoco performing the National Anthem, a Neil Diamond tribute band covering “America” and Jerry Presley singing his “American Trilogy.” The event will be moderated by Joshua Heston, founder and editor-in-chief of the State of the Ozarks Magazine.

For more information about the town hall meeting, please contact Sen. Moon’s office at 573-751-1480.

