Global Proptech Solution Comes To South Africa
Mallcomm, the leading tenant engagement platform for retail property has expanded its footprint across EMEA by opening their first office in South Africa.KNYSNA, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallcomm, the leading tenant engagement platform for retail property has expanded its footprint across EMEA by opening their first office in South Africa. Based in Knysna in the Western Cape, Mallcomm have expanded their existing reach in Africa to bring world class PropTech solutions to the commercial real estate sector.
Mallcomm’s proprietary software is specifically designed for landlords and property management teams to help them effectively communicate with customers and tenants and create a connected community with streamlined operational efficiencies.
Mallcomm is adopted at over 370 shopping centres in 22 countries, including assets owned by leading real estate companies Hammerson, Brookfield, Klepierre, Oxford Properties, Mall of America and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. It achieves a 95% tenant engagement rate and delivers average savings of 10% on annual service charge budgets.
Mallcomm’s CEO and Founder, Michelle Buxton, who is originally from Port Elizabeth before moving to the United Kingdom commented, “I am thrilled to be going back to South Africa to work with some fantastic property companies and partners. The South African market is quick to adopt new technology when they see how it will add value to their business. Since launching in 2015, Mallcomm has been the leading technology, shaping the PropTech industry to what it has become today. Through constant innovation of our tech stack, we will continue to lead and sculpt digital transformation within real estate.”
With the unprecedented events of the past week in South Africa, Mallcomm’s emergency communication system has been a popular addition to an already substantial suite of products and services. With the ability to send multiple forms of messaging, including SMS, Voice calling, email and mobile app notifications - all at the same time - as well as a defined and up to date contacts database to ensure you know who is working on the property at any one time, the Mallcomm system supports many companies and their security teams.
Used by the World's leading property company, Unibail Rodamco Westfield, to manage emergency situations and deliver a connected environment. Mallcomm is the only tenant engagement solution on the market that offers a comprehensive suite of safety and security features, which has been utilised in many high risk situations in the past, such as terror attacks, shootings, robberies and most recently, the COVID-19 crisis.
Unibail Rodamco Westfield’s Vice President of Guest Services, Jeff Adams, added, “The Critical Comms functionality allows us to quickly and effectively notify our tenants during an emergency situation. When time is of the essence, it’s reassuring to know that we have the ability to push text messages, voice calls and email notifications to our shopping center employees within seconds”.
Buxton added, “Mallcomm delivers a rapid implementation system so it can be set up and operating in a matter of days. The journey into South Africa is an exciting one for the team and they are excited to be supporting clients from a local base in the beautiful Western Cape”
Ben Hammond
Toolbox Group
+441359250208 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introducing Mallcomm in South Africa