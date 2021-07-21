Theme Park Today Acquires Social Media Handles To Provide New Online Content
Today, Theme Park Today, (a trusted source for theme park news and entertainment) announces the acquisition of the social media handles Theme Park Today. The company is thrilled to announce its plans to keep theme park fans up to date on all of the latest news going on around the parks as well as bringing the theme park magic to your home on their new website as well as the most popular social media platforms.
It has always been our goal to help families stay connected to what’s going on around the Disney and Universal theme parks. We have high hopes that the our new social media accounts will allow us to do that.
Staying up to date on the latest theme park news
For additional information on the latest theme park news visit https://themeparktoday.com
About Theme Park Today
Michael Belmont started Theme Park Today with one goal in mind, “to help families stay connected to the magic of the theme parks". All information on our website is created for YOU, and is always 100% free.
Michael Belmont
Theme Park Today
+1 407-630-8650
