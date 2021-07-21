Non-Volatile Memory Market Growth To Be At A Rate Over 12% Due To Increasing Demand For Electronic Devices

Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements is expected to drive the growth of the non-volatile memory market in the forecast. The upsurge in usage of smartphones and the easy availability of high-speed internet data has resulted in a drastic increase in data consumption and storage. According to a study by ASSOCHAM in association with PwC, the data consumption is expected to grow at a rate of 73% CAGR by 2022 in India. With such a rise in data consumption, the need for reliable and compact storage is increasing, resulting in increased demand for flash storage. Thus, the growing demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements with increasing data consumption is boosting the growth of the non-volatile memory market.

The global non-volatile memory market size is expected to grow from $56.03 billion in 2020 to $62.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50%. The growth in the non-volatile memory market is mainly due to the increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements, adoption of flash memories in consumer electronics, rise in demand for faster memory access, increasing demand for faster access and low power consuming memory devices, and rising need for memory devices with high speed. The market is expected to reach $99.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.47%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the non-volatile memory market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-volatile memory market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the non-volatile memory market are Intel Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Crossbar Inc., Kilopass Technology, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Micron Technology, Honeywell Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Avalanche Technology, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and Everspin Technologies Inc.

The global non-volatile memory market is segmented -

1) By Type: Flash Memory, EPROM, FRAM, 3D-X Point, NRAM, Others

2) By Wafer Size: 200mm, 300mm, 450mm

3) By End User: Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Storage, Automotive And Transportation, Military And Aerospace, Industrial, Telecommunication, Energy And Power, Healthcare, Agricultural, Retail.

Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-volatile memory global market overview, forecast non-volatile memory global market size and growth for the whole market, non-volatile memory market segments, and geographies, non-volatile memory global market trends, non-volatile memory global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

