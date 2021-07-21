Smart Software Testing Solutions accepted into Forbes Technology Council
We are honored to welcome Avinash Tiwari into the community,”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of Smart Software Testing Solutions (SSTS), a company that develops intelligent testing platforms, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
— Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils
Avinash Tiwari was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Avinash Tiwari into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Avinash has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Avinash will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Avinash will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"It is an honour and privilege to finally be a part of the Forbes Technology Council. And I’m confident that this association will accelerate innovation in the testing space through shared expertise and knowledge. We look forward to scaling greater heights and achieving bigger goals as an organization through this association." said Avinash, the Co-founder of SSTS Inc.
