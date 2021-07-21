TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom, Law Enforcement Leaders and State and Local Officials to Hold Press Conference on State Efforts to Address Crime and Reduce Retail Theft 

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow in Los Angeles County, Governor Gavin Newsom will meet with law enforcement leaders, legislators and local officials, and hold a press conference on state action to address crime and reduce retail theft in communities across California.

Press Conference

WHEN: Wednesday July 21, 2021 at approx. 10:30 a.m. PDT

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: The press conference is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

For B-roll footage of the Governor’s meeting with law enforcement and state and local leaders, TV stations may contact melissa.lopez@fox.com with Fox 11.

Outlets may contact dmusgrove@scng.com for pooled photos by the Long Beach Press-Telegram, which will also be available through AP and Getty.

