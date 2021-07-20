(Subscription required) The complaint named the court, Presiding Justice Vance W. Raye, and the Judicial Council of California. Eisenberg and others speculated at the time that Cantil-Sakauye and Corrigan might recuse themselves because both are sitting members of the Judicial Council, a named defendant in the case.
You just read:
2 justices recuse themselves from case on 3rd District delays
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.