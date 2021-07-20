(Subscription required) The State Bar issues ethics opinions, adopts rules of professional conduct, certifies education programs, and administers a complaint and discipline system. But since the State Bar is an "arm of the Supreme Court," all of these functions must receive the approval of the state's top court.
You just read:
Opinion: State Supreme Court can fix conservatorship lawyering mess
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.