Bridging the App – Insentra Group and Rimo3 join forces to simplify migration, management and optimisation of apps
Global Advisory, Managed and Professional Services provider Insentra announce a new exclusive distribution partnership with US-based ISV Rimo3 across ANZ.
Rimo3 is a perfect addition to the portfolio of offerings for Insentra, further solidifying our ability to deliver an outstanding End User Experience for our Partners and their clients.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridging the App – Insentra Group and Rimo3 join forces to simplify migration, management and optimisation of applications
Global Advisory, Managed and Professional Services provider Insentra Group have today announced a new exclusive distribution partnership with US-based ISV Rimo3 across Australia and New Zealand, expanding their growing portfolio of represented technology partners.
Founded in 2019, Rimo3 is a SaaS solution which enables simple and scalable automation for migrating, modernising and maintaining apps at scale across all physical or virtual desktop workspaces.
“Following the announcements from Microsoft regarding the expansion of Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and the introduction of Cloud PC, this couldn’t come at a better time,” said Ronnie Altit, Co-Founder and CEO of Insentra. “Rimo3 uniquely provides a single platform to analyse, automatically modernise and test applications at scale. Through this partnership with Rimo3, we can address the growing demands of our Partners and their clients to facilitate the rapid adoption of InTune, AVD, Microsoft Managed Desktop (MMD) and Cloud PC.” he said.
The Rimo3 Cloud platform can perform deep analysis across your portfolio of applications to determine compatibility with the latest versions of Windows, identify those suitable for MSIX conversion (to leverage MSIX app attach in AVD) and their ability to run in Windows 10 multi-session, thus providing foresight on compatibility, functionality and performance. Rimo 3 goes beyond whether an application will just install across physical, virtual and cloud-based workspaces by analysing how applications perform in each one and providing guidance on the best workspace to deliver each application.
“We are seeing growing concern amongst our Partners and their clients when it comes to managing cumulative Windows updates across business applications,” said Altit. “It’s increasingly difficult for infrastructure teams to quickly assess and test the implications of security patches at scale and as a result, patches are often not applied for days or months. The Rimo3 solution bridges this gap by detecting, pinpointing and highlighting potential user experience impacts from updates at the click of a button, enabling organisations to deploy updates and rapidly shut the door on vulnerabilities. Rimo3 is a perfect addition to the portfolio of offerings for Insentra, further solidifying our ability to deliver an outstanding End User Experience for our partner’s clients.”
Of the new Partnership, President and CEO of Rimo3 Mike Welling said “Partnering with Insentra provides Rimo3 with access to proven skills and expertise across modern work, complex migrations and Azure Virtual Desktop. Their broad partner base and long-term relationships with Microsoft and Citrix make Insentra the logical fit for us when it comes to expanding into the A/NZ market. This, coupled with their global reach makes Insentra an ideal partner for Rimo3”.
Insentra Group recently celebrated several key milestones, recognising 11 years in business, 5 years since expanding into the UK and US markets as well as recruiting their 100th crew member, demonstrating consistent growth in their mission to becoming the number one channel services business on the planet.
About Insentra
Insentra is a truly collaborative IT Services partner delivering a range of specialised Advisory, Professional and Managed services, transacting exclusively through the IT channel. Our partner-centric business model provides our Partners and their clients with access to technologies, industry expertise, and accountable outcomes.
Our service offerings cover technologies by Microsoft, Citrix, Red Hat, Torsion Information Security, IGEL, Nulia and many more across modern workplace, cloud, collaboration, security, support, migrations and more. We love what we do and are driven by a relentless determination to deliver exceptional service excellence. The combined individual skills, experiences and perspectives of our crew enable us to achieve powerful results for our partners and their clients. For more information on Insentra, visit www.insentragroup.com.
About Rimo3
Rimo3 is a software solution which enables simple and scalable automation for migrating, modernising, and maintaining apps at scale, across all physical or virtual desktop workspaces. Our vision is simple: Simplify and accelerate the application modernisation journey for organisations. For more information on Rimo3, visit www.rimo3.com.
