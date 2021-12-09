Insentra Group and QPC Australia Partner to Supercharge Customer Experience Solutions for Contact Centre Clients
QPC can now offer robust and full-service customer experience solutions by leveraging Insentra’s proficiency in Advisory, Professional and Managed Services.
Our clients often ask us to assist in areas outside of our core speciality. Partnering with Insentra enables us to broaden our offerings whilst working with a partner renowned for service excellence.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insentra Group and QPC Australia have today announced a new strategic partnership in Australia. The partnership will enable QPC to offer more robust and full-service customer experience solutions to their clients by leveraging Insentra’s proficiency in delivering Advisory, Professional and Managed Services across End User Computing, Operational Agility and Zero Trust.
— Peter Levine, Commercial Director - QPC
Headquartered in Victoria, QPC has been at the forefront of contact centre innovation for more than 20 years and was originally founded in 2002 following the merger of Callscan and Quality Plus, both of whom shared a common heritage in providing world-class contact centre solutions. QPCs focus is delivering services and solutions which improve customer engagement for their clients.
Long-term partners of Genesys, QPC will leverage the skills and experience of Insentra’s team of Microsoft experts to integrate Microsoft 365 applications with Genesys Cloud to offer more rounded contact centre solutions.
”Our clients often ask us to assist in areas outside of our core specialty. Partnering with Insentra enables us to broaden our offerings whilst having the confidence of working with an organisation who are renowned for service excellence and where Partnering is all they know and do”, said Peter Levine, Commercial Director at QPC.
As well as Professional Services, Insentra’s Enhanced Support Services (ESS) team will deliver Managed Services across the Microsoft stack to support QPCs contact centre clients, ensuring always-on and secure, customer and end-user experiences.
“I’ve known Peter and QPC for many years”, said Ronnie Altit, Co-Founder and CEO of Insentra. “Our goal is to help our partners grow by providing them immediate access to skills and capabilities which they either don’t have or don’t want to build. Through our relationship QPC can continue to focus on their area of expertise while providing their clients with access to additional expertise through Insentra.”, he said.
“Leveraging Insentra’s proven Managed Services capabilities and our knowledge and skills in the Microsoft ecosystem as a global Microsoft FastTrack Partner enables QPC to build scalable, secure and holistic contact centre solutions with the reassurance of 24x7x365 support delivered by our follow-the-sun support model” added Ronnie.
"Cultural alignment is extremely important to QPC when selecting businesses to partner with”, said Levine.” With Insentra, culture is at the heart of everything they do, and Ronnie and the global executive team lead by example in living and breathing the company values and PartnerObsessed™ ethos, and we see a great fit here between our organisations”, he finished.
This announcement follows Insentra’s recent appointment of Marisa Newham from AC3 to grow and strengthen their strategic partnerships.
--
---
About Insentra
Insentra is a truly collaborative IT Services partner delivering a range of specialised Advisory, Professional and Managed Services, transacting exclusively through the IT channel. Our partner-centric business model provides our partners and their clients with access to technologies, industry expertise and accountable outcomes. Our service offerings cover technologies by Microsoft, Citrix, Red Hat, AvePoint, Torsion Information Security, IGEL, Rimo3, Nulia and many more across modern workplace, cloud, collaboration, security, support, migrations and more. We love what we do and are driven by a relentless determination to deliver exceptional service excellence. The combined individual skills, experiences and perspectives of our crew enable us to achieve powerful results for our partners and their clients.
About QPC
QPC has been at the forefront of contact centre innovation for more than 20 years. The company’s focus remains on delivering our customers with services and solutions which improve their engagement with their customers. This is achieved through a focus on voice and multimedia platforms, performance management, resource management, quality management, customer analytics, consulting and education services. QPC Australia has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.
Lauren Rutter
Insentra
+61 422 528 003
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other