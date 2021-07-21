Apply now for access to hunt on Game and Fish hunter management areas

Applications for HMAs are now open.

Cheyenne - If you’re one of the many hunters forming plans to head to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department Hunter Management Area (HMA) this fall, it's time to apply for permission slips. Applications for HMAs are now open. As many hunters know, a successful hunting season begins long before heading afield. Securing permission for access is one of the most important planning steps.

HMAs are typically private ranches and farms where the Game and Fish manages hunting access. These properties may include portions of various private lands as well as intermixed leased BLM and state lands within the HMA boundary. HMAs are part of the Access Yes program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to provide hunters and anglers free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. Access Yes also includes walk-in fishing and walk-in hunting.

“We are fortunate for the incredible partnerships with Wyoming landowners through the Access Yes program,” said Scott Edberg, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife. “Game and Fish sends our most sincere thanks to the generous landowners who welcome those to hunt on their land and those that provide monetary donations to the Access Yes program.”

To gain access to a hunter management area, all hunters must apply for and obtain a printed permission slip for each HMA. Hunters need to know the name of the HMA, have a 2021 hunting license for the hunt area and species in which the HMA is located and vehicle information including make, model, year, color, license plate and state. Applications are submitted online.

“Each HMA has different rules, so hunters need to take time and carefully review the individual HMA Ranch Rules for information on the species that can be hunted, hunt areas within the HMA, number of permission slips available, when and how permission slips are allocated, as well as any other conditions of access,” said Jordan Winter, Cody Access Yes coordinator.

There are currently 64 hunter management areas throughout Wyoming supported by donations. Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations on our website or when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.

