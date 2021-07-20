Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:00 am, the victim was chased by the suspect who was brandishing a knife at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, 50 year-old Richard Miles of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).