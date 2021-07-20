Appointments announced to executive level positions in NDCS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-84)

July 20, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Scott R. Frakes announced two executive-level staff appointments.

Shaun Settles has been promoted warden of the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). His position is effective August 2, 2021.

Settles began his career in 1993 as an officer at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC). As he continued to promote through the ranks, Settles has worked at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) and most recently, the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) , where he has been the assistant warden since 2017.

“Settles helped manage CCC-L during the 160-bed women’s unit expansion project and other facility upgrades,” said Dir. Frakes. “He is a reliable and solid performer who has built good relationships with his peers and members of the incarcerated population. This is a natural next step for him, taking over the management of a facility.”

Warden Settles has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska.

Ryan Gilbride has been appointed the new general counsel for NDCS. He brings to the position extensive experience in state government and civil litigation having worked for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office as well as the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“Gilbride is already familiar with legal issues involving the agency including civil rights, tort claims, workers compensation and more. He also has experience conducting administrative hearings and making arguments before the Nebraska Court of Appeals, Nebraska Supreme Count and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Gilbride brings a well-rounded set of skills to his new role in NDCS,” stated Dir. Frakes.

Gilbride is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and holds a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law. He will start his new position on August 2, 2021.

