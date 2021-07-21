LMGI Hollywood Location Scouts Panel Returns to Comic-Con International

Location Managers Guild International Logo

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has been invited to participate in Comic-Con, presenting its LMGI: Hollywood Location Scouts Panel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 9th consecutive year, the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has been invited to participate in San Diego Comic-Con International, presenting its LMGI: Hollywood Location Scouts Panel as part of the Comic-Con@Home virtual experience programming. The panel video stream will premiere on July 25, 2021, 12:00 pm (GMT-07:00) Pacific Time (US & Canada).

Moderated by LMGI President and Location Manager John Rakich (Shadowhunters, American Gods), the LMGI: Hollywood Location Scouts panelists include Evan Chan (Supernatural, Legion), Saisie Jang (Ant-Man & The Wasp, Hulk), Tisha Jefferson (Mare of Easttown, Straight Outta Compton), Emma Jane Richards (Pennyworth, Fighting With My Family), and Dodd Vickers (Sharp Objects, Den Of Thieves).

Location scouts found Middle Earth in New Zealand, Skull Island in Vietnam, Hogwarts in England, and Wakanda in South Africa. Working alongside directors and production designers, location scouts are the visual artists who bring forth every place that you see on the screen. These six location scouts, members of the Location Managers Guild International, will discuss the creative and logistical aspects of their jobs and relate some exciting anecdotes.

The panel will be hosted on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon and will be promoted through the Comic-Con International Facebook: www.facebook.com/comiccon/; Instagram @Comic_Con, Facebook/Comicon, and Twitter @Comic_Con, as well as the hashtags #ComicConAtHome #ComicConAtHome2021.

For additional information, contact Erika@locationmanagers.org or go to https://bit.ly/2Ujbs03.

# # #

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing International membership. The LMGI is not a labor union, it does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about the #LMGIawards, visit LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook, on Instagram @locationmanagersguild, and on Twitter @The_LMGI

MEDIA CONTACTS

Weissman/Markovitz Communications · Cheri Warner · Erick Yamagata

818.760.8995 · cheri@publicity4all.com · erick@publicity4all.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Carol Skeldon · IngleDodd Media

310.650.8838 · LMGIawards@Ingledodd.com