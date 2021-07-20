67th Army Band commander retires after 35 years

Phillips started his career as a euphonium player in the 1st Marine Division Band. He then joined the Marine Corps Reserve as an Air Support Operator, before transferring to the Colorado Army National Guard in 1991. Phillips was selected for Warrant Officer Candidate School and took command of Colorado’s 101st Army Band in 2001.

Later in 2012, Phillips transferred to the Wyoming Army National Guard and took command of the 67th Army Band. He led the band on a rewarding journey until he retired as a CW4 in September 2020.

“My time in the military is a cherished part of my life,” said Phillips.

Phillips’ love of music wasn’t just in uniform. He is a retired music educator who spent 30 years teaching young musicians. Phillips co-directs the Jeffco Community Band, as well as, performs with the Jeffco Brass, and the local senior community – where his wife works.