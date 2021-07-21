Fraser Offers Sensory Space at the Minnesota State Fair
Fraser, Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services, is new to the Minnesota State Fair in 2021.
The fair is a great place for Minnesotans to gather, but it can feel overwhelming to some. Those who feel overwhelmed now have a place to get some support and make the fair a positive experience."ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Gina Gibson, Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist
Fairgoers can visit Fraser from 9 a.m – 9 p.m., Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, at the Fraser Sensory Building on Cosgrove St., between Dan Patch Ave. and Wright Ave, adjacent to the wheelchair rentals and Home Improvement Building.
The Fraser Sensory Building will feature a take-a-break sensory space for people with sensory processing difficulties, who may find the sights, smells, noise, bright lights and crowds of the fair overwhelming.
The sensory space will be staffed by Fraser-trained sensory support volunteers, who can help individuals regulate with tools and techniques like weighted blankets and shoulder wraps, calming music, floor cushions, an exercise ball and fidget toys. Anyone who is experiencing sensory overload is welcome to take a break in the space. The Fraser Sensory Building will also feature games, giveaways, educational resources, special guests and information about employment opportunities.
“The fair is a great place for Minnesotans to gather,” says Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist and Occupational Therapist Gina Gibson. “However, given the crowds and the stimulation, it can feel overwhelming to some. Those who feel overwhelmed now have a place to get some support and make the fair a positive experience.”
Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Visit www.fraser.org to learn more.
Nancy Baldrica
Fraser
+1 612-798-8355
nancy.baldrica@fraser.org